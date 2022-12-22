APD trying to locate family of man struck, killed by fire truck on Dec. 16

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department (APD) is asking for help in identifying any family or friends of the man who was struck and killed by an Alexandria Fire Department fire truck on December 16.

The victim has been identified as a Hispanic male, Gilmer Jaleon Lopez, 50, of Alexandria. APD said he formerly lived at 1831 Turner Street.

APD was dispatched to the 2500 block of Lee Street on December 16 around 11:32 p.m. in reference to a man being hit by a fire truck. Medical personnel arrived soon after, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are trying to locate and identify Lopez’s next of kin, as this is an ongoing investigation. For now, APD is asking for the public’s help in finding his family.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Alexandria Police Traffic Division at (318) 441-6408, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.