Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to provide $25M for Louisiana ferry boats

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, signed into law on Nov. 15, 2021, has now earmarked $25 million to construct two new ferry boats in Louisiana, according to U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy. M.D.

One of the new ferry boats will be for the Calcasieu Ship Channel in Cameron Parish.

The other will be for the Mississippi River along Plaquemines Parish.

DOTD has already approved a $49.7 million bid for the construction of two new ferry boats for the Cameron crossing. Construction of those new ferries is expected to begin in early 2023 and is expected to be completed in mid-2025.

