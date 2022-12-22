Early Signing Day: Christman, Johnson ink letters of intent

By Mary Margaret Ellison
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A pair of towering student-athletes in Central Louisiana took advantage of the early signing period by signing their letters of intent.

Tioga’s 6′7, 290 lbs offensive lineman Hayden Christman signed with Louisiana Tech. Christman committed to Sonny Cumbie’s squad back in June and has stayed loyal to the Bulldogs throughout his senior campaign.

Nat Central’s 6′6, 311 lbs OL Tyler Johnson recently upgraded to a four-star recruit and signed with Auburn. Johnson was originally committed to Texas Tech before opening back up his recruiting process. Auburn was the most recent school to offer the Nat Central lineman on December 10.

