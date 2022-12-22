GPSO seeking suspects wanted in connection with vehicle burglaries
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office (GPSO) has arrested four people and looking for three others in connection with recent vehicle burglaries.
GPSO is looking for:
- Shane McGlothlin, 35, is wanted for accessory after the fact and improper supervision.
- Jaylen Jermaine Hill, 19, is wanted for three counts of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, theft of a firearm, four counts of burglary of a motor vehicle and four counts of criminal trespassing.
- The third person that is being sought is a juvenile.
If you have any information about McGlothlin or Hill’s whereabouts, please contact GPSO.
The following individuals have already been arrested:
- Daisy McGlothlin, 61, of Pollock, was arrested for accessory after the fact.
- Dana Earnest, 36, Deville, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Two juveniles were also arrested for four counts of burglary of a motor vehicle, theft of a firearm and four counts of criminal trespassing.
