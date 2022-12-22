GPSO seeking suspects wanted in connection with vehicle burglaries

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office (GPSO) has arrested four people and looking for three others in connection with recent vehicle burglaries.

GPSO is looking for:

Shane McGlothlin, 35, is wanted for accessory after the fact and improper supervision.

Jaylen Jermaine Hill, 19, is wanted for three counts of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, theft of a firearm, four counts of burglary of a motor vehicle and four counts of criminal trespassing.

The third person that is being sought is a juvenile.

If you have any information about McGlothlin or Hill’s whereabouts, please contact GPSO.

The following individuals have already been arrested:

Daisy McGlothlin, 61, of Pollock, was arrested for accessory after the fact.

Dana Earnest, 36, Deville, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Two juveniles were also arrested for four counts of burglary of a motor vehicle, theft of a firearm and four counts of criminal trespassing.

