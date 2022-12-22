Inmates help corrections officer being assaulted in jail

The officer was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The officer was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.(MGN)
By Steven Ardary and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) – Two inmates helped a corrections officer in South Carolina who was being assaulted Monday night, the state’s department of corrections said.

South Carolina Department of Correction officials said the officer was punched in the face, pushed down a flight of stairs and stomped on the head during the assault at Lee Correctional Institution.

One of the two inmates grabbed the person assaulting the officer while the other pulled the officer to safety, officials said.

The officer was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The inmate was moved to another facility where they await pending charges.

“Thank you to these 2 inmates who helped stop this serious assault,” the Department of Corrections said on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Mother located for child found walking alone in Elliott Street area
Simmesport Alder Romaro Turner arrested with three others for rape, assault
FILE: Trees
Vernon Parish man arrested for failing to pay for over $24,000 worth of timber
Ray's Pharmacy is one of several independent locations opting out of the state's pharmacy...
State workers’ $2B pharmacy contract could impact where you get your prescriptions filled
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox

Latest News

On Thursday Freddie Mac reports on this week's average U.S. mortgage rates.
Average long-term US mortgage rate falls a 6th straight week
Authorities are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a fire truck in Alexandria.
APD trying to locate family of man struck, killed by fire truck on Dec. 16
An Arctic blast threatens holiday travel across the U.S.
Extreme winter weather complicates holiday travel
Javier Williams appears before a judge in Greenwood County on Dec. 21 as he learned about the...
Unborn baby killed after expectant mom, 9 months pregnant, shot in back
WATCH: The 2022 KALB Gingerbread Man Challenge! Vote for the best drawing!