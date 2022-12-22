Jayden Daniels decides to stay in Baton Rouge for another season

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 1:37 PM CST
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - “I’m returning for the 2023 season to fulfill the goal of an LSU Tiger and bring our fans another championship,” tweeted LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels on Thursday, Dec. 22.

The Arizona State transfer has decided to stay in Baton Rouge for another season with head coach Brian Kelly and the Tigers.

Read his full message:

The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder threw for 2,774 yards and 16 touchdowns with only three interceptions. He also ran for 818 yards and another 11 touchdowns.

