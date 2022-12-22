La. Commissioner of Agriculture talks concerns about sugarcane, livestock and crawfish ahead of arctic blast

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State’s Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry Dr. Mike Strain has some concerns ahead of the artic freeze this weekend.

“Just make sure you know for us farmers, we’ve got the right amount of anti-freeze, and we handle that properly and we protect our livestock and our pets,” said Dr. Mike Strain.

Strain says his top concern includes the freezing temperatures impact on the sugarcane industry.

But a bit of good news is that we’re getting closer to the end of harvest season.

“So, we do expect that there will be some effect on the cane crop. We are going to have you know, sub-freezing temperatures for at least 36 hours,” said Strain.

He’s also concerned about the crawfish, that the freeze will cause that vegetative matter they feed on to break down a little quicker.

“What happens is that you can’t get them in the traps, because they don’t feed when it’s cold. And so, once it warms up in about 5 or 7 days, they’ll be plentiful again,” said Strain.

There are concerns about those furry friends during this artic blast. Officials are urging you to bring them indoors.

“So, the real main concern is that we are expecting an influx of animals that need emergency temporary shelter,” said Jillian Sergio, executive director of Companion Animal Alliance.

Companion Animal Alliance takes in all animals that are strays from animal control or owner surrender. But they are already over capacity and looking for fosters.

“And then we also need blankets, donations, just because we have a lot more animals coming in which means we will need a lot more resources,” said Sergio.

“So, there are four requirements for ownership basically, food, water, proper shelter and vet care, any one of those is kind of open to interpretation,” said Jeff Dorson, Executive Director of the Humane Society of Louisiana.

When it comes to leaving your animals outside, you could get in some trouble with the law if you’re caught doing so in these extreme frigid conditions.

“If you’re in clear violation, let’s say your dogs tied to a tree, clearly you can be arrested for that and have your dog seized at the time of the arrest. You don’t need a search warrant, it’s out clearly visible to everyone walking the street. But we’re also against all the other crimes being committed,” said Dorson.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.