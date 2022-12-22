New details released about the arrest of a Simmesport alderman, three others

SIMMESPORT, La. (KALB) - The Simmesport Police Department has released new details about the arrest of the town’s alderman at-large, Romaro Turner, and three others.

The Simmesport Police Department said that on Dec. 8, officers responded to reports of a man being severely beaten and sexually assaulted by multiple people. Investigators said the victim suffered injuries, including a broken nose and multiple cuts and bruises. SPD said the incident was a form of “mislead vigilante justice.”

Simmesport Alderman At-Large Romaro Turner, Trinitra Turner, Bryant Washington and Lance Williams were arrested on Dec. 13 and face multiple charges, including first-degree rape, aggravated second-degree battery and criminal conspiracy.

A fifth suspect, 35-year-old Kendrick Washington, is still at large and is wanted for his connection to the incident:

Kendrick Washington, 35. (Credit: KALB)

Romaro Turner currently still holds his position as alderman at-large but did not show up at a special town hall meeting on Dec. 21. At that meeting, the council did not get to any of the agenda items because it did not reach quorum, as Turner, District 1 Alderman Glenn Gautreaux and District 2 Alderwoman Tiesha Kennedy were absent.

The Mayor of Simmesport, Dr. Leslie Draper III, told KALB that the town has received emails and phone calls demanding Turner be removed from his seat as an Alderman.

“As it related to the quarrel or altercation on the date in question, the Town of Simmesport is obviously quite disturbed,” said Mayor Draper. “We have received more than our share of threats to the degree that last Wednesday we had to actually close the Town Hall.”

Mayor Draper, as well as the town’s attorney, Kirk Lacour, said the town cannot remove Turner from his seat, as he is a publicly-elected official. As it stands, to remove Turner from office, he must resign or be recalled by a public petition.

“We are not in the position to fire him, he is not in the same division as regular employees, he’s an elected official by the people of Simmesport and therefore there is a protocol we must follow,” said Mayor Draper. “We have every intention to do what is right and appropriate.”

The mayor said he hopes the threats to the town’s employees will stop and asked the public to allow the investigators and justice system to do their jobs.

“We are asking the general public to refrain from the threats to the employees,” said Mayor Draper. “The councilman at-large, we are praying for him, and all who were involved, the victim obviously we are praying for them and praying for our town to start a healing process. Let the system work and let each party have their due process.”

SPD said the investigation remains ongoing. For a full list of charges each suspect faces, CLICK HERE.

