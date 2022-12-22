Police identify victim of deadly shooting at LSU off-campus apartments

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting at an LSU off-campus apartment complex on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

Police identified the victim as Tyren Henderson, 21.

It happened at Lark Baton Rouge Apartments on Burbank Drive near West Parker Boulevard just before 8 a.m.

According to BRPD, the shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

Investigators added the victim died at the scene and there is no motive or suspect at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

This is an ongoing investigation.

