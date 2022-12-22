US stocks slide as economic data stokes rate hike worries

(Seth Wenig | AP)
By DAMIAN J. TROISE, STAN CHOE and ALEX VEIGA
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed lower on Wall Street as stronger-than-expected reports on the economy caused worries to flare about interest rates staying high.

The S&P 500 closed 1.4% lower after being down as much as 2.9% earlier. The Nasdaq fell 2.2% and the Dow gave up 1%.

Employers laid off fewer workers than anticipated last week, and the economy grew more strongly in the summer than expected.

Usually, that would be good news, particularly when worries are high about a possible recession looming. But, it also suggests the Federal Reserve may follow through on its pledge to stay aggressive on economy-crunching interest rates.

