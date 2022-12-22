WATCH: The 2022 KALB Gingerbread Man Challenge! Vote for the best drawing!

Our local station competes to see who can draw the best gingerbread man!
By Julie LeBlanc Sober and Austin Sober
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KALB) - Julie and Austin are back with KALB’s latest Christmas drawing challenge!

Finding some yummy gingerbread man treats on store shelves has proven to be a bit of a challenge this year. So to fill the void, we might as well create our own gingerbread men, right? Watch our short film above and let us know who YOU think won the 2022 KALB Gingerbread Man Challenge!

CLICK HERE to vote!

SuperSurvey

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Mother located for child found walking alone in Elliott Street area
Simmesport Alder Romaro Turner arrested with three others for rape, assault
FILE: Trees
Vernon Parish man arrested for failing to pay for over $24,000 worth of timber
Ray's Pharmacy is one of several independent locations opting out of the state's pharmacy...
State workers’ $2B pharmacy contract could impact where you get your prescriptions filled
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox

Latest News

Authorities are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a fire truck in Alexandria.
APD trying to locate family of man struck, killed by fire truck on Dec. 16
APD investigating early morning shooting on Turner Street
The 2022 KALB Gingerbread Man Challenge!
GPSO seeking suspects wanted in connection with vehicle burglaries