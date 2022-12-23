APSO investigating after man allegedly stabbed his mother to death in Hessmer

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO), a man was arrested Thursday night after he allegedly stabbed his mother to death in Hessmer.

Around 7:20 p.m., the Hessmer Police Department (HPD) responded to a welfare check at a house on Earl Street. There, officers found the victim, Lisa Roy Mose, 56, dead near the home. She had multiple stab wounds.

HPD then asked for the APSO Criminal Investigations Unit to take the lead in investigating the apparent homicide.

APSO shared that Mose’s son, Daniel Jake McWilliams, 27, was arrested for the homicide. Investigators said McWilliams’ vehicle that he used to leave the scene was “found to contain evidence of the murder.”

McWilliams is facing a second degree murder charge. No bond has been set at this time.

Avoyelles Parish Sheriff David L. Dauzat asks that anyone with information about this homicide please contact the Avoyelles Parish 911 Communication Center or the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-253-4000. The Hessmer Police Department, Marksville Police Department, Tunica-Biloxi Police Department, Moreauville Police Department and the Cottonport Police Department assisted in this case.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

