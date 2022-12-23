Arctic blast causing delays, long waits at AEX ahead of holidays

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The closer it gets to Christmas, the more packed airports around the nation become. Unfortunately, if a busy airport was not enough of a nuisance, airports are prepared for the Arctic blast to be one, too.

Every airport around the nation is expected to feel the effects of the Arctic blast, leading to flight delays, cancelations, diversions and just a massive headache overall.

Though wintery precipitation is not expected to impact flights landing or taking off from Alexandria International Airport (AEX), travelers should expect issues when reaching their final destination or catching a connecting flight in Dallas or Atlanta.

“It’s not going to affect the travel out of here, but once you get to your hubs, Dallas or Atlanta, it is going to affect from that point forward, especially if you’re going north,” said Scott Gammel, AEX deputy director.

“We have 20 minutes to get to our next plane, and we land in E and take off in the C terminal. So, yeah, we’re gonna be running through the airport and praying we make it,” said one couple traveling out of AEX to Atlanta.

“My niece’s birthday was today, and we were supposed to make it there and have dinner, but apparently we’re not gonna make it,” said another traveler at AEX headed to Atlanta, where he said he will not make it to Detroit as expected.

“I’m just waiting for my husband. He’s coming in from West Virginia, and he’s been on a, I guess, three-hour flight delay in Dallas,” said the spouse of a man aboard a Dallas flight. “Yeah, something about they had to de-ice the plane.”

Airlines are making efforts to alleviate the chaotic conditions, offering fee waivers to those traveling directly into snow storms.

“If you have alternate travel plans, the airlines are asking you to look,” said Gammel. “If you’re going to the Midwest, where the storm’s coming down, if you can leave early, go later or go a different route, they will waive any fees, any rebooking fees, that they have right now.”

Of course, delays at other airports tend to have a trickle-down effect.

“We are encouraging everyone to be here very early,” said Gammel. “When you pack your presents, pack your patience, as well, because it’s gonna be tough.”

Gammel is encouraging travelers to arrive at least two hours early and check ahead of time for delays, cancelations and possible rebookings.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.