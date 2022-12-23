Cenla residents preparing for near record breaking low temps

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Some of you may remember Christmas day in 1990, when the temperature in Central Louisiana dropped to 17 degrees. That is the most recent time Christmas day temperatures have dropped into the teens.

However, the coldest Christmas ever recorded in Central Louisiana was Christmas in 1983, when the temperature dropped to nine degrees, but later climbed into the mid-20s.

We spoke with Major Tim Williford with The Salvation Army about the preparations they are making ahead of this week’s frigid temperatures.

“Anytime it is below 39 at night, we operate a cold weather shelter,” said Williford. “If it does not get above 32 in the daytime, we will also do a warming center. Currently, what is happening right now, we are doing the warming shelter at night and encouraging people to go to the Homeless Coalition during the day for the warming center.”

With only three days left before Christmas, many Central Louisiana residents were out making some final preparations before Sunday. Adam Saucier was not alive in 1983 but said he is looking forward to a cold Christmas and spending quality time with family.

“I would love a white Christmas, who wouldn’t,” said Saucier. “The kids are excited, they are hoping for it. I am a little nervous about the pipes busting and the roads freezing over and sliding around like Dukes of Hazards.”

Al Zeidan said our area is not really prepared for snow and ice. So, he is preparing for the worse and praying it does not get too bad.

“Man, we dress warm and put on our jackets,” said Zeidan. “We hope for the best and prepare for the worst. We got some sandbags in case it rains a lot. We have a bad problem with flooding in this area. But other than that, we hope for the best and prepare for the worse.”

