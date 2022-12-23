Former LSUA basketball manager working in Charlotte Hornets’ front office

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - From the Fort to the front office, former LSUA basketball manager Daniel Roy is living out a dream by working for the Charlotte Hornets.

Roy originally attended LSUA to play soccer, until Generals Head Basketball Coach Larry Cordaro sent an email asking for a voluntary student manager position. He accepted the job being the team’s first and only manager for the program entering its first season in existence. After graduating, Roy’s family convinced him to continue his education where he would go on to be a graduate assistant for the University of Louisiana at Lafayette for two years.

During his time on the basketball court, Roy continued to make connections, especially with USA Basketball. It was because of those connections that he had a chance to work for several months in the NBA bubble during the 2020-2021 season. As a team attendant in the bubble, Roy would help unload the buses, set up locker rooms and rebound in warm-ups.

Once the bubble wrapped up, Roy returned home hoping for another opportunity to return to the NBA. That came when the Charlotte Hornets offered Roy the opportunity to be a special assistant to the head coach. For the last two seasons, Roy has served as the Coordinator of Basketball Operations, but recently he was promoted to the same title, but getting to work in the team’s front office.

In his position, Roy said he gets to work with the team scouts sending them to games across the country to check out NBA talent.

