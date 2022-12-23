Rosepine Football Head Coach Brad Ducote steps down

Brad Ducote on the sidelines in the Quarterfinal game against Many.
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ROSEPINE, La. (KALB) - The Rosepine Eagle’s Head Coach, Brad Ducote, has stepped down after five seasons.

Ducote’s record was 42-15 at the helm for the Eagles. He led the team to back-to-back Quarterfinal appearances, which are the furthest they have been in the school’s history.

The former head coach said that his time has been great at the program and that whoever takes his position will do a great job.

“I made my administration aware that I was going to step down,” said Ducote. “This has been the most gratifying five years of my professional career. This community has been special to me with the support that it has given me. This place has special kids from the upcoming seniors to the incoming freshmen. The next head coach is going to do well here.”

