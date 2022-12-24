Marksville PD is asking for the public’s assistance identifying fatal hit-and-run victim

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Marksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a hit-and-run victim that was killed on Friday, Dec. 23.

Marksville PD said officers responded to reports of a vehicle crash on Tunica Drive South in Marksville around 6:30 Friday evening.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a deceased Black male victim, around 30 to 40 years old, 5′7″, 200 pounds, with short black hair and a full beard. The victim was wearing a grey sweatshirt jacket, black sweatpants and black tennis shoes.

If anyone has information about the victim’s identity, please contact the Marksville Police Department at 318-253-9250. Your identity will remain confidential. Marksville PD said the investigation is ongoing and no further information is available to be released at this time.

