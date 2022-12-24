MISSING PERSON: APD is searching for 79-year-old Ervin Bibbins

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is searching for 79-year-old Ervin Bibbins, who went missing on Friday, Dec. 23.

Bibbins was last seen leaving his home on Westwood Blvd in Alexandria around 5:30 p.m. Friday, wearing a black and yellow jacket, blue jeans, and brown shoes.

Bibbins’ family reports that he is diabetic and has other health problems.

If you have seen Bibbins, or have information regarding his location, please contact the Alexandria Police Department at (318) 449-5099.

