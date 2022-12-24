Santa Claus, GPSO deliver gifts for 330 kids in Grant Parish

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - Christmas came early for families in Grant Parish.

On a cold December morning, Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus delivered some warm holiday cheer. Packed in on the Grant Parish Sleigh, St. Nick made sure kids had gifts and a hot meal for the holidays.

“It means a lot to me,” said Sandra Moore, a Grant Parish mother that received a holiday surprise Friday morning. “I try my best for my kids. I just thank the Lord above for the sheriff’s department bringing all of these wonderful gifts for my kids just warmed my heart.”

The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office partners with the local schools in the parish to create a delivery list. Once Santa gets that list and checks it twice, he gets his army of elves to bring bikes, baby dolls and plenty more gifts down to Louisiana.

“There’s no greater service than working with our next generation, and that’s our kids, to give them a little brighter Christmas and to give their families an extra hand this time of year,” said Grant Parish Sheriff Steven McCain.

This longstanding annual tradition has continued to grow each year over the last two decades. This year, the sheriff’s office was able to give a record-setting 330 kids a present to unwrap on Christmas morning.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.