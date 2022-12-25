City of Alexandria warns residents of freezing pipes

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria is warning residents about pipes bursting as a result of the freezing temperatures.

The city is asking all residents to report water leaks to 318-473-1264 and to notify their neighbors in the area if a water leak is noticed.

Additionally, if a water leak is found, it is crucial that the main supply valve for the home is shut off until repairs are made.

Residents who are trying to keep their pipes from freezing by having a continuous drip out of their faucets are reminded to keep the drip stream no thicker than a drinking straw diameter, in order to conserve water.

