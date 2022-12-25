LSP: Troop E delivers presents to children spending Christmas in the hospital

CENTRAL LOUISIANA. (KALB) - On Saturday, Dec. 24, Louisiana State Police Troop E delivered presents to children across Central Louisiana who are spending Christmas in the hospital.

The Troopers visited 36 children at 19 different facilities across Cenla, bringing each child a huge bag of toys.

Troop E has delivered Christmas presents to children in the area for 22 years, as a way to give back to the communities it patrols.

“It’s a tremendous blessing, tremendous outreach from our community, and we’re just very thankful that we were able to do this,” said Master Trooper Casey Wallace.

This year, the gifts were sponsored by Rosepine 4H, Avoyelles Parish 4H, Buckeye High School, the Alexandria Rotary Club, and others.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.