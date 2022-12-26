ALEXANDRIA: City spots 600 water leaks Christmas night caused by freezing temperatures

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria is dealing with widespread water leaks across the city, as the freezing temperatures on Christmas weekend caused pipes to burst at homes and businesses.

Hundreds of leaks were found around the city, many of them unreported and were only found by city utility workers who enlisted the help of the fire department to spot them.

“There were hundreds, as many as 600 finds last night alone, and this has been a several-day event,” said Mayor Jacques Roy.

ALEXANDRIA: Overnight the Alexandria Utility Department and the Fire Department found over 600 water leaks at homes and businesses around the city. While water pressure is improving, the mayor says they still need your help reporting leaks. I spoke with Alexandria Mayor Jacques Roy earlier today regarding the water leaks residents have been experiencing. Posted by Alex Orenczuk TV on Monday, December 26, 2022

Unreported leaks can waste as much as 18,000 gallons of water in 24 hours, which is enough to fill an average-sized swimming pool. The city reported that around 23 million gallons of water were being used each day over the weekend, and it was being used faster than it was being replenished, which caused water pressure to drop for some customers.

“A pressure drop makes water susceptible to other problems, so you don’t just feel it stop running as hard at your house, that actually can affect the quality of water, so we have to monitor that really closely,” said Mayor Roy.

Residents who left their faucets on to protect their pipes from freezing contributed to that water usage, and now with the warmer temperatures moving into the area, the city said it is time to turn the faucets off and conserve water while the city replenishes its supply.

“We have plenty of access to water, but it has to cycle through to get replenished,” said Mayor Roy. “That’s why you’re feeling that pressure change. That pressure can become a problem. We’re stable today, but there were a few hairy nights where we were afraid, last night and the night before in particular. So, really what we want to have people do is just don’t use water right now if you don’t have to, be conservative about it and be part of the solution. We need you.”

The city said the leaks are now under control but asks residents to report all remaining water leaks to the city utility department at 318-473-1264.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.