Natchitoches updates residents on city’s efforts to restore water service

Some customers may notice increased pressure, while others still may not have water
A boil advisory remains in effect in the city of Natchitoches.
A boil advisory remains in effect in the city of Natchitoches.(WBRC)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) — Natchitoches officials provided an update Monday on the city’s efforts to resolve its water woes.

Water Department employees have been working through the Christmas holiday to restore water to all of the city’s customers.

“The extremely cold temperatures experienced nationwide caused pipes to freeze. And many of those pipes subsequently burst due to abnormally cold weather. Many leaks have already been addressed, and more leaks are being addressed now,” says a statement released by the city.

The water storage tanks are refilling, and the water pipelines are being bled out. Some water customers may notice increased pressure, but others still may not have water at this time, the city advised.

“Please be patient and considerate as city employees continue to work during this holiday season to ensure every City of Natchitoches water customer has access to water.”

A boil advisory remains in effect.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marksville PD is investigating a fatal hit-and-run that took place on Friday, Dec. 23 around...
UPDATE: Marksville PD has identified the victim of Friday’s fatal hit-and-run
Ervin Bibbins, 79, has been reported missing.
MISSING PERSON: APD is searching for 79-year-old Ervin Bibbins
Water Faucet
City of Alexandria warns residents of freezing pipes
Daniel Jake McWilliams
APSO investigating after man allegedly stabbed his mother to death in Hessmer
Temporary restraining order granted blocking Louisiana’s $2B pharmacy contract

Latest News

ALEXANDRIA: City spots 600 water leaks Christmas night caused by freezing temperatures
Alexandria Water Leaks Live shot
Alexandria Water Leaks Live shot
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Midday Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Midday Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's JAM Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's JAM Forecast