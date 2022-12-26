Natchitoches updates residents on city’s efforts to restore water service

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) — Natchitoches officials provided an update Monday on the city’s efforts to resolve its water woes.

Water Department employees have been working through the Christmas holiday to restore water to all of the city’s customers.

“The extremely cold temperatures experienced nationwide caused pipes to freeze. And many of those pipes subsequently burst due to abnormally cold weather. Many leaks have already been addressed, and more leaks are being addressed now,” says a statement released by the city.

The water storage tanks are refilling, and the water pipelines are being bled out. Some water customers may notice increased pressure, but others still may not have water at this time, the city advised.

“Please be patient and considerate as city employees continue to work during this holiday season to ensure every City of Natchitoches water customer has access to water.”

A boil advisory remains in effect.

