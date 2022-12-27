LCU hosts 1st Christmas Classic

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - LCU hosted its first-ever Christmas Classic basketball tournament on Monday, Dec. 26. The tournament featured some of our local schools, such as Avoyelles, Avoyelles Charter, ASH, Marksville, Fairview and Oakhill. The games will continue until Wednesday, Dec. 28. Here is a list of scores from earlier games:

Girls

Delhi 40 , Marksville 33

Fairview 73 , Avoyelles 34

Oakhill 61 , Church Point 44

ASH 27, JSCLA 36

Boys

Delhi 66 , Helen Cox 49

JSCLA 65 , Ferriday 42

Avoyelles Charter 56, ASH 53

Games will resume on Tuesday at the H.O. Westfield House. The first tipoff is at 11 a.m.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.