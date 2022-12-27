LCU hosts 1st Christmas Classic
High School Basketball
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - LCU hosted its first-ever Christmas Classic basketball tournament on Monday, Dec. 26. The tournament featured some of our local schools, such as Avoyelles, Avoyelles Charter, ASH, Marksville, Fairview and Oakhill. The games will continue until Wednesday, Dec. 28. Here is a list of scores from earlier games:
Girls
- Delhi 40, Marksville 33
- Fairview 73, Avoyelles 34
- Oakhill 61, Church Point 44
- ASH 27, JSCLA 36
Boys
- Delhi 66, Helen Cox 49
- JSCLA 65, Ferriday 42
- Avoyelles Charter 56, ASH 53
Games will resume on Tuesday at the H.O. Westfield House. The first tipoff is at 11 a.m.
Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.
Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.