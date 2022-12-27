MISSING: Man with Alzheimer’s, diabetes missing from Alexandria home

Ervin Bibbins
Ervin Bibbins(RPSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Authorities are asking for help in finding Ervin Bibbins, 79, who was last seen at his daughter’s home on Westwood Blvd. around 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. He was wearing a black and yellow jacket, blue jeans and brown shoes.

Bibbins is described as 5′6″ tall and weighs about 140 lbs, with gray hair and brown eyes. He has Alzheimer’s, diabetes and other health problems.

If you have seen Bibbins, or have information about his location, please contact the Alexandria Police Department at (318) 449-5099.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marksville PD is investigating a fatal hit-and-run that took place on Friday, Dec. 23 around...
UPDATE: Marksville PD has identified the victim of Friday’s fatal hit-and-run
ALEXANDRIA: City spots 600 water leaks Christmas night caused by freezing temperatures
Ervin Bibbins, 79, has been reported missing.
MISSING PERSON: APD is searching for 79-year-old Ervin Bibbins
A boil advisory remains in effect in the city of Natchitoches.
Natchitoches asks customers to conserve water
Daniel Jake McWilliams
APSO investigating after man allegedly stabbed his mother to death in Hessmer

Latest News

NPSO investigating accidental shooting involving 8-year-old
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's GDC Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's GDC Forecast
A boil advisory remains in effect in the city of Natchitoches.
Natchitoches asks customers to conserve water
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's JAM Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's JAM Forecast