MISSING: Man with Alzheimer’s, diabetes missing from Alexandria home

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Authorities are asking for help in finding Ervin Bibbins, 79, who was last seen at his daughter’s home on Westwood Blvd. around 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. He was wearing a black and yellow jacket, blue jeans and brown shoes.

Bibbins is described as 5′6″ tall and weighs about 140 lbs, with gray hair and brown eyes. He has Alzheimer’s, diabetes and other health problems.

If you have seen Bibbins, or have information about his location, please contact the Alexandria Police Department at (318) 449-5099.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.