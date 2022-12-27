Natchitoches mayor’s proposed director of public safety rejects position after 3 weeks

Major Jay D. Oliphant Jr. (Louisiana State Police)
Major Jay D. Oliphant Jr. (Louisiana State Police)(KALB)
By Amia Lewis
Dec. 27, 2022
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - With an uptick in crime in Natchitoches, Mayor Ronnie Williams proposed a director of public safety, who rejected the position three weeks after the proposition.

Jay D. Oliphant Jr. has 27 years of law enforcement experience under his belt but decided the job just wasn’t for him.

On Dec. 27, the Natchitoches Parish Journal released a statement from Oliphant’s regarding his withdrawal.

“It is with great honor, sincere pride, and deepest humility that I extend gratitude for considering me for the prestigious position of Director of Public Safety for the City of Natchitoches. I am truly humbled to have met with you to discuss the city’s needs; particularly as it relates to violent crime reduction,” said Oliphant.

He was thankful to be considered for the position, but it seemed others weren’t as receptive.

“The appointment, although well-intended, has become a political distraction for the city and its employees, as well as the City Council,” Oliphant stated.

He then ended his statement, wishing the City of Natchitoches his best regards.

“Natchitoches, La. is greater than any one individual, and it will take a collective effort along with local, state, and federal partners to successfully address violence in our town. I wish you all the best in finding a peaceful resolution to the city’s crime problem. Again, thank you for your consideration.”

