NPSO investigating accidental shooting involving 8-year-old

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office (NPSO) is investigating an accidental shooting involving an 8-year-old that happened Monday afternoon near Natchitoches.

On December 26, around 4:42 p.m., NPSO deputies and medical personnel responded to a report of an accidental shooting, and found an 8-year-old child suffering from a gunshot wound to the hand. The child was transported to a Shreveport hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The weapon was identified as a Taurus G2 9mm semi-automatic handgun used in the accidental shooting. It was reported stolen in a vehicle burglary to Natchitoches Police Department in January 2022.

NPSO said it is unclear at this time how the child gained access to the firearm but a relative was at the residence when the shooting happened.

The investigation is ongoing by the NPSO Criminal Investigations Bureau. Detectives are still in the process of conducting interviews.

NPSO asks that you do not leave firearms in your vehicle.  Lock them in secure areas of your home away from children. Use gun locks. Educate your children about the dangers of firearms.

