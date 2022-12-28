APD asking for help finding person

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is looking for a missing person, Travis Tyler.

Tyler was reported missing by his mother on December 22. He was last seen in September 2022 when he was admitted to a sober living house in Alexandria. Prior to that, Tyler was living in Zachary, Louisiana.

Tyler is described as a 30 years old, weighing about 200 lbs and about 6 feet tall.

If you have any information on Tyler’s whereabouts, please contact Det. Jason Mouliere at 318-441-6440.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.