APD asking for help finding person

Travis Tyler
Travis Tyler(APD)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 2:32 PM CST
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is looking for a missing person, Travis Tyler.

Tyler was reported missing by his mother on December 22. He was last seen in September 2022 when he was admitted to a sober living house in Alexandria. Prior to that, Tyler was living in Zachary, Louisiana.

Tyler is described as a 30 years old, weighing about 200 lbs and about 6 feet tall.

If you have any information on Tyler’s whereabouts, please contact Det. Jason Mouliere at 318-441-6440.

