APD asking for help finding person
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is looking for a missing person, Travis Tyler.
Tyler was reported missing by his mother on December 22. He was last seen in September 2022 when he was admitted to a sober living house in Alexandria. Prior to that, Tyler was living in Zachary, Louisiana.
Tyler is described as a 30 years old, weighing about 200 lbs and about 6 feet tall.
If you have any information on Tyler’s whereabouts, please contact Det. Jason Mouliere at 318-441-6440.
