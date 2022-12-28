Jeff Landry writes letter to Gov. Edwards asking OGB to refrain from pushing through contract with Caremark PCS Health

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry
By KALB Digital Team and AG Jeff Landry
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry wrote a letter to Gov. John Bel Edwards and Commissioner Jay Dardenne on Wednesday, asking the Office of Group Benefits (OGB) to refrain from pushing through a contract with Caremark PCS Health.

Landry said that the proposed contract, set to go into effect at the start of the new year, would create pharmacy deserts across Louisiana and cost taxpayers 3.5 times more than the State is paying for the Medicaid program currently. Members of OGB include state and local government employees, teachers, retirees, and their dependents. The Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget unanimously rejected the contract, but OGB decided to go forward.

“Under this contract, independent pharmacists will not be able to afford to fill prescriptions for OGB members and will not serve them,” Landry said. “This will be especially impactful to citizens in rural communities. We must put Louisiana first and do what is fair for independent pharmacists and the patients they serve...The contract should be revised to ensure that benefits are reasonably accessible; otherwise, any benefit under the plan is pure illusion and any number of employees, retirees, and others will be left out in the cold.”

