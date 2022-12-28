Kwanzaa is upon us

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - As Christmas and Hanukkah come to an end, Kwanzaa is just beginning.

Kwanzaa, a seven-day celebration of African culture, is observed every year from December 26 to January 1.

The name Kwanzaa comes from a Swahili phrase, and when translated to English means “first fruits.”

The holiday is defined by seven principles:

Unity Self-determination Collective work and responsibility Cooperative economics Purpose Creativity Faith

Each day of the festival is dedicated to a specific principle, marked by lighting a new candle on a seven-branched candelabra.

“What a typical household would look like during Kwanzaa,” said Connie Cooper, chief diversity officer at LSUA. “There may be kente cloth in the home among other African cultural things. You would also see Pan-African colors red, green and black also.”

Kwanzaa hit the scene in 1966, created by Maulana Karenga, a black nationalist and professor of Pan-African studies at California State University at Long Beach, after the Watts Rebellion in California, an uprising in response to sub-par living conditions experienced by people in the neighborhood.

However, the holiday did not gain much traction until the 1980s.

“Unfortunately it is still relevant,” said Cooper. “We still have disparities in those particular areas in the community, so it is still needed even in 2022 going into 2023.”

It is also important to note that, even though this is a cultural holiday with African roots, it is far from being exclusive to one demographic.

Over 18 million people celebrate Kwanzaa each year.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.