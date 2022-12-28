Sanitation schedule changes for Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The sanitation schedule for the New Year holiday in Alexandria has changed. Sanitation trailers will NOT be out for the New Year holiday.

The sanitation schedule will be as follows:

Monday, January 2 - no pickup

Tuesday, January 3 - Monday’s pickup

Wednesday, January 4 - Tuesday’s pickup

Thursday, January 5 - regular pickup

Friday, January 6 - regular pickup

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.