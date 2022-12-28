Sanitation schedule changes for Alexandria

Sanitation schedule
Sanitation schedule
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The sanitation schedule for the New Year holiday in Alexandria has changed. Sanitation trailers will NOT be out for the New Year holiday.

The sanitation schedule will be as follows:

  • Monday, January 2 - no pickup
  • Tuesday, January 3 - Monday’s pickup
  • Wednesday, January 4 - Tuesday’s pickup
  • Thursday, January 5 - regular pickup
  • Friday, January 6 - regular pickup

