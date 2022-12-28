Sanitation schedule changes for Alexandria
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The sanitation schedule for the New Year holiday in Alexandria has changed. Sanitation trailers will NOT be out for the New Year holiday.
The sanitation schedule will be as follows:
- Monday, January 2 - no pickup
- Tuesday, January 3 - Monday’s pickup
- Wednesday, January 4 - Tuesday’s pickup
- Thursday, January 5 - regular pickup
- Friday, January 6 - regular pickup
Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.
Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.