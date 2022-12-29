2 from Alexandria killed in crash in Pointe Coupee Parish

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (KALB) - Two people from Alexandria were killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred on US 190 east of LA 978 in Pointe Coupee Parish on Dec. 29.

Louisiana State Police reported that around 10 a.m., Barbara Dobard Rigby, 69, and Maynette Dobard, 98, were traveling east on US 190. LSP said they exited the roadway to the right and collided with a tractor-trailer parked on the shoulder, which had its emergency lights activated.

Barbara and Maynette both died at the scene of the crash. The occupant in the tractor-trailer was not harmed.

The crash remains under investigation by LSP Troop A.

