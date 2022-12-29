2 from Alexandria killed in crash in Pointe Coupee Parish

(Associated Press)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (KALB) - Two people from Alexandria were killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred on US 190 east of LA 978 in Pointe Coupee Parish on Dec. 29.

Louisiana State Police reported that around 10 a.m., Barbara Dobard Rigby, 69, and Maynette Dobard, 98, were traveling east on US 190. LSP said they exited the roadway to the right and collided with a tractor-trailer parked on the shoulder, which had its emergency lights activated.

Barbara and Maynette both died at the scene of the crash. The occupant in the tractor-trailer was not harmed.

The crash remains under investigation by LSP Troop A.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana Map
USDA designates 11 Louisiana parishes as disaster areas
UPDATE: Missing Alexandria man found dead on Eastwood Boulevard
Travis Tyler
APD asking for help finding person
Natchitoches police investigate negligent homicide death of 1-year-old on Christmas Day
City of Alexandria responds to traffic stop lawsuit

Latest News

Ethics questioned in Simpson over appointing new interim police chief
Ethics questioned in Simpson over appointment of interim police chief
New requirements for carbon monoxide detectors across La.
New requirement for carbon monoxide detectors in La.