Boyce man arrested for kidnapping, cruelty to a child

BOYCE, La. (KALB) - A Boyce man was arrested for kidnapping and cruelty towards a child on Wednesday, December 28.

The Boyce Police Department received a call on Wednesday around 5:17 p.m. about a suspect, Broderick Mccoy, 43, of Boyce, who was under the influence and acting in a violent manner.

Police arrived at a residence on Killarney Street, but Mccoy left the area and headed to Galway Street. Police found Mccoy, who said he was jumped by a group of people on Galway Street and pepper sprayed.

Police found no evidence of his claims but later learned that Mccoy went to a family member’s house and violently took a toddler from the home. As he went to Galway Street, a relative and legal guardian of the toddler tried to take the child back, but Mccoy became violent. Family members were eventually able to take the child away from Mccoy and left the area.

When police tried to get more information from Mccoy, he began making threats. He was then placed under arrest and became violent with the officers.

Mccoy was booked into DC-1 for simple kidnapping, cruelty toward a child, two counts of simple battery, disturbing the peace and resisting arrest.

