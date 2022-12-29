Coast Guard searching for 4 aboard downed helicopter off Louisiana coast

The United States Coast Guard is responding to a helicopter crash about 10 miles off the...
The United States Coast Guard is responding to a helicopter crash about 10 miles off the Louisiana coast, officials say.(MGN)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The United States Coast Guard is responding to a helicopter crash about 10 miles off the Louisiana coast, officials say.

Crews are searching for four passengers who were aboard a helicopter that went down about 10 miles off the coast of Plaquemines Parish on Thurs., Dec. 29.

Details are limited at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana Map
USDA designates 11 Louisiana parishes as disaster areas
UPDATE: Missing Alexandria man found dead on Eastwood Boulevard
Travis Tyler
APD asking for help finding person
Natchitoches police investigate negligent homicide death of 1-year-old on Christmas Day
City of Alexandria responds to traffic stop lawsuit

Latest News

File photo of money
Search for your missing money in La., 48 other states - all from one website
Fireworks
Town of Ball fireworks postponed
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's GDC Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's GDC Forecast
Broderick Mccoy
Boyce man arrested for kidnapping, cruelty to a child
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's JAM Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's JAM Forecast