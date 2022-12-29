Firefighters remove snake from truck’s engine

A pet ball python was removed from someone's truck.
A pet ball python was removed from someone's truck.(Fort Myers Fire Department)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MYERS, Fla. (CNN) – Firefighters in Florida got quite an unusual call on Thursday.

Someone stopped by the fire station in Fort Myers asking for help after they found a snake in their truck engine.

The firefighters were able to remove the snake safely.

Firefighters in Ft. Myers, Florida removed a pet ball python from someone's truck.
Firefighters in Ft. Myers, Florida removed a pet ball python from someone's truck.(Fort Myers Fire Department)

The snake turned out to be a ball python and is most likely someone’s escaped pet.

Firefighters contacted the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Attempts are being made to find the ball python’s owner.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana Map
USDA designates 11 Louisiana parishes as disaster areas
UPDATE: Missing Alexandria man found dead on Eastwood Boulevard
Travis Tyler
APD asking for help finding person
Natchitoches police investigate negligent homicide death of 1-year-old on Christmas Day
City of Alexandria responds to traffic stop lawsuit

Latest News

Sun Sprouts is recalling alfalfa sprouts sold in three states after 15 cases of salmonella were...
Alfalfa sprouts being recalled after salmonella outbreak
A Southwest passenger finds his bag at finding his bag at Chicago Midway International Airport...
Southwest says it expects normal operations to resume Friday
FILE - In this March 12, 2019, file photo, William "Rick" Singer, founder of the Edge College &...
College scandal middleman blames ‘winning at all costs’
Jail records show Randy King, 45, faces more than a dozen charges related to the thefts.
Man arrested after stealing 3 tractor-trailers, police say