Former Avoyelles HC Andy Boone heading to Lakeview

CAMPTI, La. (KALB) - Former Avoyelles Head Football Coach Andy Boone has found a new home, taking the head coaching position at once district rival Lakeview High School.

The decade-and-a-half-long coach in Moreauville resigned from the school after leading the Mustangs to back-to-back quarterfinals appearances. Coach Boone was 81-70 during his time at Avoyelles, but his last two seasons were arguably his best.

In 2021, the school made it all the way to the semifinals for the first time, narrowly falling short to the eventual Class 2A runner-up in Many. The Mustangs followed that up a year later with the school’s first district championship in a home win over Rosepine.

Coach Boone’s mindset has always been smash mouth, always going for it on fourth down and two-point conversions and kicking onside kicks.

In 2022, Coach Boone had three running backs with over 1,600 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns on the season. The Mustangs finished the year with 6,093 rushing yards and 76 touchdowns on the ground.

Coach Boone heads to Campti, La to help turn around a Lakeview team that has gone just 7-21 over the last three seasons and has not had a win in district play since 2019.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.