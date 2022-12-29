Natchitoches police investigate negligent homicide death of 1-year-old on Christmas Day

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Police Department has made two arrests in relation to the death of a one-year-old child at the Natchitoches Thomas Apartments on Christmas Day.

NPD said around 4:22 p.m., its officers responded to a medical emergency at the apartment complex. Upon arrival, they located an unresponsive one-year-old. Life-saving measures were attempted, but the child was ultimately declared deceased.

After further investigation, NPD said Damian Jewett, 27, and Jocelyn Crenshaw, 23, were placed under arrest for negligent homicide. Both were taken to the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.

This investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, please contact Detective Shermaria Lewis at (318) 238-3914. All information given shall remain confidential.

How to report an anonymous tip via Natchitoches Crime Stoppers:

You can also report a tip anonymously by downloading the P3 Tips app on your smartphone or by calling Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at (318) 238-2388. All tips remain confidential, and the caller can receive a cash reward of up to $2,500 for the arrest of an offender.

