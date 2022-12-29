Natchitoches police investigate negligent homicide death of 1-year-old on Christmas Day

(Associated Press)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Police Department has made two arrests in relation to the death of a one-year-old child at the Natchitoches Thomas Apartments on Christmas Day.

NPD said around 4:22 p.m., its officers responded to a medical emergency at the apartment complex. Upon arrival, they located an unresponsive one-year-old. Life-saving measures were attempted, but the child was ultimately declared deceased.

After further investigation, NPD said Damian Jewett, 27, and Jocelyn Crenshaw, 23, were placed under arrest for negligent homicide. Both were taken to the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.

This investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, please contact Detective Shermaria Lewis at (318) 238-3914. All information given shall remain confidential.

How to report an anonymous tip via Natchitoches Crime Stoppers:

You can also report a tip anonymously by downloading the P3 Tips app on your smartphone or by calling Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at (318) 238-2388. All tips remain confidential, and the caller can receive a cash reward of up to $2,500 for the arrest of an offender.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana Map
USDA designates 11 Louisiana parishes as disaster areas
UPDATE: Missing Alexandria man found dead on Eastwood Boulevard
NPSO investigating accidental shooting involving 8-year-old
Travis Tyler
APD asking for help finding person
Marksville PD is investigating a fatal hit-and-run that took place on Friday, Dec. 23 around...
UPDATE: Marksville PD has identified the victim of Friday’s fatal hit-and-run

Latest News

City of Alexandria responds to traffic stop lawsuit
Alexandria responds to viral traffic stop lawsuit
Farm equipment in Avoyelles Parish, La.
Farmers anticipating loss in revenue due to extreme weather conditions in 2022
Harsh weather financially hurting farmers