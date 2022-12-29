New requirements for carbon monoxide detectors across La.

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - At the beginning of the new year, a new state law will go into effect that will impact residents with one or two-family homes sold or leased.

The law requires that all homes, rented or leased, and all rental properties must have at least one carbon monoxide detector within ten feet of sleeping areas, beginning January 1, 2023. The requirement stems from Act 458 of the Louisiana Legislature, following the 2022 legislative session. As of now, the current law only requires new construction to have carbon monoxide alarms.

The bill was introduced by State Representative Stephanie Hilferty due to the carbon monoxide that comes with the use of portable and standby generators during severe weather.

Ashley Rodrigue with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office said the reason for the ordinance is to save lives.

“Having a carbon monoxide monitor in the home will alert a family to a danger, relative to carbon monoxide very quickly; a lot of times, before you even start feeling those symptoms,” she said.

Rodrigue added that, although the law does not take effect until January, now is the time to get the detectors installed.

“Our safety should be the priority in our homes, especially,” she said. “Whether this law addresses you and your plans for your home this year, relative to selling it or leasing it, go ahead and take that $20 over to your home improvement store and get a carbon monoxide alarm. It will save you and your family when you don’t know you need saving.”

The Louisiana Uniform Construction Code Council has revised the International Residential Building Code for carbon monoxide detectors to be placed in homes beginning Jan. 1.

For more information on the new carbon monoxide requirement, click here.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.