Town of Ball fireworks postponed

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:00 AM CST
BALL, La. (KALB) - The Town of Ball has announced that the fireworks display will be postponed. The upcoming potential severe weather event will make parking difficult.

The time and date of rescheduled fireworks have not yet been announced. We will provide that information once it becomes available.

