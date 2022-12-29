Town of Ball fireworks postponed

BALL, La. (KALB) - The Town of Ball has announced that the fireworks display will be postponed. The upcoming potential severe weather event will make parking difficult.

The time and date of rescheduled fireworks have not yet been announced. We will provide that information once it becomes available.

