5 arrested regarding death of Winnfield infant

By Maddy Johnson
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WINNFIELD, La. (KNOE) - Four adults and one juvenile were arrested following the death of an infant in Winnfield.

Winnfield Fire and Rescue and EMS responded to a 911 call on Dec. 19, 2022, regarding an unresponsive infant on Louisiana Street.

The infant was taken to Winn Parish Medical Center where the doctor pronounced her dead. Dr. James Lee, Winn Parish Coroner, claimed the infant had suffered blunt force trauma to the head and body, resulting in her death.

Winnfield City Police and Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies investigated the case, which led to the arrest of the infant’s 11-year-old sibling. The juvenile’s charges have not been officially released. The sibling’s name cannot be released due to their age.

The juvenile is in custody and was scheduled for a hearing on Dec. 27, 2022. The Judge has not authorized the release of information regarding the juvenile’s hearing.

Along with the juvenile, four adults were also arrested:

  • Jakeithra Starks, 26
  • Laquetta Thomas, 36
  • DeKarian Starks, 24
  • Malia Snowden, 19

The adults were charged with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile and booked into the Winnfield City Jail, then transferred to the Winn Parish Detention Center.

A bond was placed for each adult at $400,000.

