Drawing nears for $640 million Mega Millions prize

The estimated $640 million prize is for a winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity,...
The estimated $640 million prize is for a winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity, with annual checks over 29 years.(Mega Millions)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 8:45 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Lottery players will have a chance to ring in the New Year with a $640 million bonus in their bank account as a drawing is held Friday night in the Mega Million game.

There have been 21 straight drawings without a jackpot winner thanks to stiff odds of one in 302.6 million. That has allowed the top prize to grow steadily larger, week after week.

The estimated $640 million prize is for a winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity, with annual checks over 29 years. Nearly all winners opt for cash, which for Friday night’s drawing would be an estimated $328.3 million.

The jackpot is the largest since a $2.04 billion Powerball prize was won Nov. 8 in California. A winner hasn’t been announced for that record-setting payout.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 from Alexandria killed in crash in Pointe Coupee Parish
Coast Guard suspends search for 4 missing from downed helicopter near Southwest Pass, Louisiana
Recovery efforts to resume Friday for four people aboard downed helicopter off Louisiana coast
Louisiana Map
USDA designates 11 Louisiana parishes as disaster areas
Broderick Mccoy
Boyce man arrested for kidnapping, cruelty to a child
State employees advised to contact pharmacies over if they will opt out of Louisiana's new...
New La. OGB pharmaceutical contract will move forward; takes effect January 1

Latest News

FILE - EPA Administrator Michael Regan stands near the Marathon Petroleum Refinery as he...
EPA finalizes water rule that repeals Trump-era changes
After a disastrous week, Southwest Airlines is promising to resume normal flight schedules...
Southwest Airlines schedule returns to relative normalcy
A man died as he was trying to help others.
Remembering victims of Buffalo's winter storm
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Palm Beach,...
Trump’s tax returns released after long fight with Congress
SCAM ALERT
RPSO warns of jury duty scam