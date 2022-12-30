LCU returns to H.O. West Fieldhouse for 1st home game of the season Saturday

Louisiana College Guard Bailey Hardy
Louisiana College Guard Bailey Hardy(Alena Noakes)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The H.O. West Fieldhouse in Pineville has not had to turn on the lights many times this season.

In fact, Saturday, Dec. 31, will be the first time since the start of the season two months ago that the Louisiana Christian men’s basketball team will tip off for a home game. Despite a lengthy road trip to begin the season, the Wildcats stayed competitive going 5-6 in the stretch.

For LCU, the biggest adjustment has been trying to replace the production of last season’s NAIA All-American guard Kae’ron Baker, who led the country in scoring at 24.6 ppg.

On offense this season, the Wildcats have spread the wealth throughout the roster, as Bailey Hardy and Delor Johnson are the only two players scoring in double figures.

“We’re excited about coming home on Saturday and very fortunate to be 5-6,” said Head Coach Reni Mason. “There are a lot of games we could have lost on the road, and there’s some we lost on the road that we should have gotten. I think we had a little hangover from losing an All-American a year ago, and we’ve learned from being on the road, and in order to win championships, you have to win games on the road in tough environments.”

The last home game for LCU came all the way back on February 5 in a one-point loss to conference rival LSUA. The Wildcats will look to close out 2022 with some fireworks on New Year’s Eve against Central Baptist (Ark.). Tip-off is set for 2 p.m.

