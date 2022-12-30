RPSO warns of jury duty scam

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a recent jury duty scam.

RPSO said someone will call, identifying themselves as a deputy sheriff, attempting to collect a fine because the victim did not show up for jury duty.

Law enforcement will never call to collect a fine. RPSO reminds the public to never pay anyone over the phone or through email that you did not initiate.

