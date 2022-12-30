Sabine Parish deputy passed away following medical event in Colorado

Deputy Adam Nelson
Deputy Adam Nelson(SPSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SABINE PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that Deputy Adam Nelson, 26, passed away on December 29, 2022, after a medical event while on vacation in Colorado with his family.

Nelson worked for SPSO for nearly three years. He started as a correctional officer, then patrol deputy, and quickly became a member of the Sheriff’s Tactical Narcotics Team and Special Operations Group (S.O.G.). Nelson was also a member of the ATF Project Safe Neighborhoods Federal Task Force.

NPSO said Nelson’s passion for advanced, continuous law enforcement training and his tactical mindset caused him to excel in his narcotic and firearm investigations at the Sheriff’s Office.

“Adam was deeply committed to his job and the success of the Sheriff’s Office; he inspired all of us to push ourselves to our full potential,” said Chief Deputy Brad Walker.

Sheriff Mitchell asks the public to pray for the Sheriff’s Office and Nelson’s friends and family.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 from Alexandria killed in crash in Pointe Coupee Parish
Coast Guard suspends search for 4 missing from downed helicopter near Southwest Pass, Louisiana
Recovery efforts to resume Friday for four people aboard downed helicopter off Louisiana coast
Louisiana Map
USDA designates 11 Louisiana parishes as disaster areas
Broderick Mccoy
Boyce man arrested for kidnapping, cruelty to a child
State employees advised to contact pharmacies over if they will opt out of Louisiana's new...
New La. OGB pharmaceutical contract will move forward; takes effect January 1

Latest News

Weather
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's GDC Forecast
High-speed chase started on I-80 ends in one arrest and one death.
5 arrested regarding death of Winnfield infant
SCAM ALERT
RPSO warns of jury duty scam
Fireworks
Town of Ball fireworks postponed