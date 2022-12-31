Day 1 of the ‘Light It Up Shootout’ in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - School may be out for the holidays, but the court is lit up with athletes from across Cenla at Alexandria Senior High School.

The last two games of the day featured an ASH doubleheader, starting with the Lady Trojans facing the Hicks Pirates.

Hicks controlled the court from one end to the other against the Lady Trojans in Caeser’s Palace. The Pirates went on a 10-0 run early in the game, but the Trojans would end that just before the end of the first quarter.

The Pirates dominated on the glass and in the paint at the Palace as they held their lead at halftime, 24-13. The reigning state champions won big against the Lady Trojans, 50-39.

Reese Stephens had a team-high of 19 points for the Lady Pirates. Lainey Bergeron led the Lady Trojans with 16 points.

The final game of the doubleheader was the matchup between the ASH Trojans and Anacoco Indians.

It was a back-and-forth game in the first quarter for the Indians and the Trojans as it was 16-15, Trojans. ASH defended the Palace as they led 31-25 at halftime.

In the third quarter, the Trojans started to stretch their lead and became too much for the Indians’ defense. ASH held Anacoco to just two points in the fourth quarter to win, 54-36.

Ashton Bobb had a team-high of 16 points and four three-pointers for the Trojans. Landin Draughn led the Indians with 15 points and three three-pointers.

