Tree House Children’s Museum plans to rebuild after vehicle crashes into wall

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - While most of us were anticipating a visit from Santa on Christmas Eve, the Tree House Children’s Museum in Alexandria received a surprise from a different kind of visitor.

In the early morning hours of December 23, a driver lost control of his pickup truck and drove right through the wall of the museum’s primary party room. At the time, no one was in the building, and the driver was able to walk away unharmed. However, the same cannot be said for the building. As a result of the crash, the building sustained major damage to the walls, ceiling and floors.

Kara Edwards, executive director of the Tree House, said it will be a long road ahead, but like the resilience of the kids that the Tree House serves, they will recover.

“Staff has responded right away, the public has responded with well wishes,” said Edwards. “So, we are grateful for our community response. However, we have a long road to recover. We are certainly receptive of any party-crasher funding. If someone would like to help us by contributing to the recovery of this event, it would be greatly appreciated.”

The driver of the pick-up truck was charged with DWI and careless operation.

Edwards is happy to report that the museum’s resident turtles, Pickles and Scooter, survived the crash and are doing well.

