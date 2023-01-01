Town of Ball opens new playground, swears in elected officials

BALL, La. (KALB) - On Saturday, Dec. 31, the Town of Ball officially opened a new children’s playground across from the Town Hall.

The playground was completed partly because Ball was the recipient of the Lowe’s Hometown Grant. Ball was one of three communities in Louisiana to receive the grant, the others being Shreveport and New Orleans.

Mayor of Ball, Gail Wilking, said the playground was something she wanted to be completed before the end of her first term.

”In 2019, we actively started saying if we get one thing done other than settling the FEMA dispute that’s what we want to get done in our administration,” said Mayor Wilking. “Well, our administration ends today for us, and as you can see our dream and our prayers were answered today.”

Although Mayor Wilking’s first term ended on Saturday, her second term began. The Town swore in the Mayor, Police Chief and the entire town council for a second term, as they had all won their respective races earlier this year.

Mayor Gail Wilking

Police Chief Marshall Deen

Alderman Seat A Carroll Ward

Alderwoman Seat B Suzanne Duncan-Furby

Alderman Seat C Marc Mercer

Alderwoman Seat D Kimberly Krischke

Alderwoman Seat E Charlotte Williams-Smith

Mayor Wilking said she is proud of the work the town has completed in her first term and is excited to continue working with the council to bring more improvements to the town.

”The enthusiasm and the love and support in this town for the good things that are going to happen for our children and our residents - were moving forward,” said Mayor Wilking. “We have a bright future, we are soaring you hear me we are soaring.”

