3 kids die in NY house fire; 3 others, grandma hospitalized

Three girls, ranging in age from 7 to 10, died after flames spread through a single family home...
Three girls, ranging in age from 7 to 10, died after flames spread through a single family home in Buffalo, New York. Three other kids and their grandma were hospitalized.(Source: WKBW via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (CNN) - Three children were killed and four other people, three of them children, were hospitalized following a two-alarm fire in New York.

Flames spread through a single family home Saturday morning in Buffalo, New York. Three girls, ranging in age from 7 to 10, died in the fire.

Three other children, including an infant, survived. Two of them are in critical condition at the hospital.

The children’s 63-year-old grandmother was also hurt in the fire. She is in critical condition at the hospital.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire, but early reports indicate it started on the first floor in a dining area.

The deaths come as Buffalo recovers from a major blizzard. The winter storm dumped four feet of snow on the city and left dozens of people dead.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At an age when most people have built an entire family of their own, Mark Landry, 66 of...
New Louisiana law leads adopted Metairie man to 102-year-old birth mother
Deputy Adam Nelson
Sabine Parish deputy passed away following medical event in Colorado
High-speed chase started on I-80 ends in one arrest and one death.
5 arrested regarding death of Winnfield infant
A driver lost control of his pickup truck and totally destroyed primary play room.
Tree House Children’s Museum plans to rebuild after vehicle crashes into wall
2 from Alexandria killed in crash in Pointe Coupee Parish

Latest News

The Alexandria Police Department is currently engaged in an active standoff with one or more...
APD conducting suspect search after shots fired call on N. Bolton
File photo from a baggage check. Mexican officials said a box with human skulls in it that was...
GRAPHIC: Human skulls found in box at Mexico airport bound for US
This photo provided by NYPD, New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell address the...
Police probe motive in attack on officers near Times Square
A local woman walks to the distribution point of humanitarian aid in front of housing which was...
Ukraine faces grim start to 2023 after fresh Russian attacks