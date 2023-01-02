APD engaged in active standoff on North Bolton Avenue

The Alexandria Police Department is currently engaged in an active standoff with one or more shooters near 650 North Bolton Avenue.(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is currently engaged in an active standoff with one or more shooters near 650 North Bolton Avenue.

Police are asking everyone to stay away from that area at this time.

APD says the situation is contained and there is no current threat to the public.

This situation remains ongoing, we will update the public as soon as more information becomes available.

