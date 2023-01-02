BPSO asks for help identifying burglary suspect

BPSO is investigating a burglary.
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office (BPSO) is investigating a burglary and asking for help in identifying a suspect.

BPSO responded to a residential burglary on Saturday, Dec. 31, in the 13,000 block of Highway 27, between the Singer and Oretta communities. A suspect was captured on video surveillance around 7 p.m., gaining entry into the home.

The video shows the suspect has two tattoos visible on the left arm. One is inside the wrist and the other inside the forearm.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the suspect and/or information pertaining to this investigation, please contact BPSO at 337-463-3281, crime stoppers hotline with anonymous tips at 337-462-8918/833-404-1372, submit a tip through our website beauregardparishsheriff.org, or text anonymous tips to TIP BPSO followed by the tip information to 888777.

